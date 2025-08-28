Six dead, 2 injured in truck-autorickshaw collision in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Aug 28 (PTI) Six persons, including three women, were killed after a truck collided with an autorickshaw in Rajura tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident, which also left two persons injured, took place near Kapangaon on Rajura-Gadchandur Road around 4 pm, they said.

The autorickshaw carrying seven passengers was heading to Pachgaon from Rajura when the accident occurred.

When the autorickshaw reached near Kapangaon, the truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it. The collision was so severe that the entire autorickshaw was crushed from the front, a senior official of Rajura police station said.

On being alerted, the police reached the spot and rushed all the victims to a hospital. Three of them were already dead. Three of the injured persons were referred to the Chandrapur District Hospital, where they were declared dead, he said.

The deceased were identified as Varsha Mandale (41), Tanu Pimpalkar (18), Tarabai Papulwar (60), Ravindra Bobde (48), Shankar Pipere (50) and autorickshaw driver Prakash Meshram (50), the official said.

While the truck has been seized, its driver is absconding, he said, adding that the process to register a case against him was underway.