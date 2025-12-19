Six dead, 9 injured as water tank collapses at solar panel manufacturing factory in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) Six persons died and nine were injured after a water tank collapsed at an industrial unit on the outskirts of Nagpur city on Friday, a police official said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am at Avaada Electro Private Limited, a solar panel manufacturing factory located in MIDC Butibori area, the official told PTI.

While three persons had died at the time of the incident after getting trapped under the debris, three others who were rushed to hospital have also succumbed to injuries, he informed.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will give ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

In addition, the company concerned has agreed to pay Rs 30 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives, while the injured workers will be given Rs 10 lakh each along with coverage of their medical treatment expenses, an official statement said.

Fadnavis said the accident was "extremely unfortunate", adding that he was in touch with the Nagpur district collector, who is coordinating with concerned agencies to ensure relief and follow-up action.