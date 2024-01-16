Six dead as auto-rickshaw falls into nullah

Yavatmal, Jan 16 (PTI) Six people died after an autorickshaw fell into a nullah in Pusad tehsil in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday, police said.

Inspector Rajesh Rathod of Pusad (Rural) police station said around 15 people from the family of Ganesh Rathod, resident of Jawahar Nagar in Pusad, 260 km from Nagpur, were heading for Umri Pohara Devi in the vehicle.

The driver lost control near the Belgavhan bridge and the rickshaw plunged into the nullah below, he said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR CLS KRK