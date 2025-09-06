Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill in Gujarat

Halol (Guj), Sep 6 (PTI) Six persons died after the cable wire of a cargo ropeway snapped at Pavagadh Hill in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident at Pavagadh Hill, which is famous for the Mahakalika Temple at the summit, occurred around 3pm, they said.

Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat confirmed the six deaths and said police and fire brigade teams were at the spot for rescue and relief operations.

The ropeway, meant to carry different items, was going downhill with six persons when the incident occurred, Panchmahal Collector Ajay Dahiya said.

"The deceased comprise two lift operators, two labourers and two others. The impact of the fall was near the base point where the first tower of the cable is located," he said.

The temple is situated at a height of around 800 metres, with pilgrims either choosing to climb some 2000 steps or use cable cars to reach the summit.

Local officials were, however, not sure of the height from which the cable car fell.

The main ropeway for use by the public has been shut for the part two days due to inclement weather, Dahiya informed.

Pavagadh Hill rises from Champaner in three stages and its plateau lies at an altitude of 1471 feet. The hill top has a heavily patronised temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. It attracts around 2.5 million visitors every year. PTI COR KA PD BNM