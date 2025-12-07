Six dead as car falls into 600-foot gorge in ghat area of Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik, Dec 7 (PTI) Six persons were killed after a car fell into a 600-foot deep gorge in Saptashring Garh Ghat in Nashik's Kalwan taluka on Sunday, a police official said.
The incident took place at 4pm and the deceased are from Pimpalgaon Baswant in Niphad taluka, the official added.
"They died on the spot. The Toyota Innova vehicle, which had seven passengers, suffered heavy damage. The deceased have been identified as Kirti Patel (50), Raseela Patel (50), Vitthal Patel (65), Lata Patel (60), Vachan Patel (60) and Maniben Patel (70). Superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil is supervising rescue operations," the official said.
The operations are underway with the deployment of personnel from the police as well as district disaster management committee, said resident deputy collector and District Disaster Authority CEO Rohitkumar Rajput. PTI COR BNM