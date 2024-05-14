Six dead as car hits truck in UP's Hapur

Hapur (UP), May 14 (PTI) Six people have died and one was grievously injured when their car collided with a truck here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday night near Brajghat toll plaza, when the driver const control over the car and it hit the truck, they said.

The seriously grievously injured person has been referred to a hospital in Meerut.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the accident took place at around 12.30 am. The identity of the victims was being ascertained, he added. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD