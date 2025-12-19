Six dead as water tank collapses at solar panel manufacturing factory in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) Six persons died after a water tank collapsed at an industrial unit on the outskirts of Nagpur city on Friday, a police official said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am at Avaada Electro Private Limited, a solar panel manufacturing factory located in MIDC Butibori area, the official told PTI.

While three persons had died at the time of the incident after getting trapped under the debris, three others who were rushed to hospital have also succumbed to injuries, he informed. PTI CLS NR BNM