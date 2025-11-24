Six dead in collision involving two buses in TN's Tenkasi, CM condoles

Tenkasi (TN), Nov 24 (PTI) Six people died in a collision involving two private buses near Idaikal in Tenkasi district on Monday, police said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences and directed the district administration to ensure high-quality treatment for all the injured.

The accident occurred when two private buses coming in opposite directions collided head-on. One bus was travelling from Madurai towards Senkottai, while the other was coming from the Tenkasi side towards Kovilpatti/Sankarankovil, said police sources.

According to police, at least 50 people are injured, with several victims in serious condition.

Police, fire and rescue personnel, and local residents conducted a rescue operation, using multiple ambulances to move the injured to hospital.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the accident was caused by overspeeding and negligent driving by one of the bus drivers. It is suspected that one of the buses may have moved to the wrong side while overtaking.

Investigation is underway, including review of CCTV footage and eyewitness statements. Details on the exact cause may be updated on completion of the inquiry, they said.

Taking to X, CM Stalin wrote that he immediately contacted the Minister in Charge of the District, K K S S R Ramachandran and instructed him to rush to the scene.

"I have ordered the District Collector to go to the government hospital and ensure proper high-quality treatment for the injured," wrote the CM. PTI JR JR ROH