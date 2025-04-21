Six dead in road crash in UP's Kushinagar

Gorakhpur (UP): A car rammed into a tree in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, leaving six people dead and two injured, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Shukla Bhujauli crossing on Sunday night when the occupants of the car were going to Devgaon village to attend a wedding.

Police rushed the occupants of the car to a hospital with the help of locals, officials said.

Doctors declared six of them dead on arrival while the remaining two are undergoing treatment, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, Santosh Kumar Mishra said a detailed investigation is underway.

The deceased have been identified a brothers Harendra Maddheshia and Yogendra Maddheshia, Ranjeet, Mukesh, Bheem Laxman Yadav and car driver Om Prakash.

All the victims were aged between 25 and 40 years, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and directed district officials to ensure prompt and adequate treatment for the injured, an official statement said.