Six dead, one injured as SUV falls into pond in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Raipur, Nov 2 (PTI) Six persons, including a minor girl, were killed and one injured after their sports utility vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a pond in Chhattsgarh's Balrampur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The accident took place between 8pm and 8:30pm at Ladha turning on Budha Bagicha main road under Rajpur police station limits, the official said.

The vehicle was on its way to neighbouring Surajpur district when it skidded off the road and fell into the pond after the driver failed to navigate the turn. he said.

"The deceased and the injured person are possibly from Larima village, some 400 kilometres from here. The police team that rushed to the spot managed to rescue the injured driver, who has been hospitalised," the official said.

The deceased comprise four men, a woman and a minor girl, the official said, adding efforts were on to identify them. PTI TKP BNM