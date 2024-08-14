Six DFS officials receive medals ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Three Delhi Fire Services officials have received the Service Medal for Gallantry, one President's Medal for Distinguished Service and two for Meritorious Service ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Wednesday.

Assistant Divisional Officer Rajesh Kumar, and fire operators Praveen Kumar and Ajmer Singh have received Service Medal for Gallantry, they said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer S K Dua has received the President's Medal for Distinguished Service while Divisional Officer Sandeep Duggal and Assistant Divisional Officer Manish Kumar have received the Service Medal for Meritorious Service, the officials said.