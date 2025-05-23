Six killed, one injured as car rams into truck in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh): Six people--two women and four men--died and one was injured when their car hit a truck in Prakasam district today, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 1.40 pm at Motu village in Komarolu mandal of Prakasam district on a highway that connects Kadapa, Giddaluru, Markapur and other places.

Prakasam district superintendent of police A R Damodar said eight people were returning from a pilgrimage at Maha Nandi when the accident occurred.

"The car veered towards the truck in the wrong direction and rammed into it. Six people died on the spot," Damodar told PTI, adding that police suspect that the driver had dozed off.

The eight people were from Stuartpuram village, police said.

An investigation is on, they said.