Six die in lightning strikes in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (PTI) Six people died and three others were injured when lightning struck them in two separate incidents in Jogulamba Gadwal and Nirmal districts of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were agricultural labourers and it was raining when the incidents occurred, they said.

Lightning struck six people when they were standing under a tree in Aiza mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, leading to death of three persons and injuries to three others. The injured were shifted to hospital, police said.

In another incident reported under Pembi Police Station limits in Nirmal district, three persons, including a man and his wife, died on the spot in a lightning strike when they were standing under a shed near an agriculture field, police added. PTI VVK VVK KH