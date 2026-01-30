Six drug peddlers arrested from various areas of Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 30 (PTI) Six alleged drug peddlers, including two from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested from various areas of Kashmir and contraband substances were recovered from their possession, police said on Friday.

A police spokesman said that in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir, a police team intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint at Achabal Chowk. During a search of the vehicle, 16 grams of a heroin-like substance was recovered and the driver was identified as Arif Ramzan Mir, a resident of Shangus, the spokesman said.

In Pulwama, also in south Kashmir, during routine naka checking near Hawal Bridge, the police intercepted a vehicle bearing Uttar Pradesh registration with two persons on board. They were identified as Mohammad Fahad, a resident of Hindupora Khada, and Aman, a resident of Sambhal, both in Uttar Pradesh, the spokesman said.

During the search, 11 bottles of codeine phosphate were allegedly recovered from their possession, he added.

Meanwhile, in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, during the investigation of a case registered under the NDPS Act and Section 281 of the BNS at the Sopore police station, based on the disclosure of the earlier arrested accused, the police apprehended two more persons -- Mohammad Umar Dar and Nisar Ahmad Bhat alias Shanu -- both residents of Naseem Bagh in Sopore.

Acting on their disclosures, the police recovered a substantial quantity of codeine phosphate bottles from their possession, the spokesman said.

In a separate action, during checking at Hadipora Crossing, a suspicious person attempted to flee, but was apprehended. During the search, charas-like substance was allegedly recovered from his possession. The accused was identified as Farooq Ahmad Malla, a resident of Hadipora, he said.

All the accused have been arrested and the vehicles used in the crimes have also been seized, the spokesman said. Cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated, he added. PTI SSB MNK MNK