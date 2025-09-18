Six evacuated after village in Nanded gets inundated due to Vishnupuri dam water discharge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Six persons, including two senior citizens, were evacuated from Vasarni in Panchavatinagar of Nanded by personnel of the disaster management cell and fire brigade after the area was waterlogged, an official said on Thursday.
The water discharge from Vishnupuri Dam reached 1.80 lakh cusec (cubic feet per second) late Wednesday night, which led to several low-lying areas in and around Nanded city getting inundated, he said.
The disaster management cell and fire brigade personnel evacuated Balaji Annapurne (32), Ajay Annapurne (27), Renuka Annapurne (20), Shivnanda Annapurne (49), Mahalabai Mahatme (65), Vitthalrao Mahatme (79) from Vasarni in Panchavatinagar, he said.
The official said a medical camp was set up in Rahegaon after the village got cut off due to the Godavari river overflowing late Wednesday night and some residents were in need of treatment.
"We have completed the medical check up of 130 villagers. The situation in the district is now under control and normalising since the water discharge from Vishnupuri dam has reduced. There is no heavy rainfall either," the disaster management authority official added. PTI AW BNM