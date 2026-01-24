Six feared trapped inside four-storey building after major fire

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI) Six persons are feared to be trapped inside a four-story building here after a major fire broke out Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Fire, police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other agencies have engaged in a rescue operation.

Citing preliminary information, AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig said six persons, including an autodriver, a watchman, his wife, two children and another person, are suspected to have been trapped inside.

Thick smoke engulfed the building, making it difficult for the rescue personnel to carry out the operation.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar also visited the site to supervise the rescue operation.