Six-foot-long Indian Rat snake rescued from toilet in Agra Fort premises

Agra (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A six-foot-long Indian Rat snake was rescued from a toilet of Agra Fort premises, an official said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Thursday last week when the staff at the Agra fort found the snake coiled in the toilet seat and called an NGO to rescue it, they said.
Kalandar, Conservation Assistant (CA) at Agra Fort, said the snake was found in a toilet near the office premises and not in the one used by the tourists.
"We informed the NGO Wild Life SOS team, and then the two skilled staff rescued the snake without harming it," Kalandar said.
Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS said, "We appreciate the vigilant staff at Lal Quila who acted responsibly by reaching out to us. People must understand the importance of coexistence with wild animals such as snakes and report these incidents swiftly." Baiju Raj M.V, Director of Conservation Projects at Wildlife SOS, said, "The Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit was involved in rescuing the 6-foot-long Indian rat snake from an unexpected location, the toilet of Agra's Lal Quila. The NGO's skilled two-member rescued team acted swiftly, ensuring the safe and harmless retrieval of the snake." "Due to the onset of rain in the city, we have seen an increase in the calls we receive for reptiles. Spotting snakes inside human habitations is not uncommon during the rainy season. Our team is well-trained to handle such scenarios, and this incident highlights the importance of prompt action in ensuring the well-being of both snakes and humans," Raj said.