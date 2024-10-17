Six gangsters arrested in Gurugram after failed extortion bid

Gurugram, Oct 17 (PTI) Six gangsters were arrested for allegedly plotting to carry out kidnapping and robbery at an Earth movers company's premises over a failed extortion bid on it, police said on Thursday.

All six are former members of deceased gangster Ashok Rathi gang but are currently associated with Dheeraj Nakhdaula and Samudra Deshwal alias Rathi gang, they said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the company on Wednesday, police arrested Dheeraj Nakhdaula (40), Samudra Deshwal alias Rathi (21), Sagar (21), Manish (23) and Vikas (28) and Anuj (24).

ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said they wanted to establish the dominance of their gang in Gurugram. "They demanded extortion from the owner of Earth movers company and when they got no response from the owner of the company, they all got together to teach him a lesson and plotted robbery and kidnapping." "But police arrested them and now we are questioning the accused," Dahiya said.

According to the complainant, two youths came in an SUV on October 5 to a construction site at Sector 80 where the company was involved in digging work.

They introduced themselves as members of Samudra Deshwal alias Rathi and Dheeraj Nakhdaula gang. They threatened to kill them and stop all their work if they did not pay the extortion money, the complainant said.

An FIR was registered at Manesar police station and a team led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar conducted a raid at Nakhdaula's office on Wednesday night.

Police arrested the six accused and recovered four pistols, one revolver, five magazines and 35 live cartridges from their possession, they added. PTI COR SKY SKY