Six get 10-year jail term for killing man 20 years ago in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced six persons, including two couples, to ten years of imprisonment, for killing a man over a land dispute 20 years ago, police said on Sunday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 11,200 on each of them, they added.

Superintendent of Police S Anand on Sunday said the incident took place on October 31, 2003 in Chitvisaanv Khurd village under the Sahatvar police station area. A man was killed during a violent clash over a land dispute.

Based on a complaint by the son of the deceased Ram Narayan Gond, a case was lodged against the six persons -- Shiv Kumar Gupta and his wife Parvati Devi, Chhotelal Gupta, Madan Gupta and his wife Sunita Devi, and Ganesh Gupta -- under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the SP said.

On Saturday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Hussain Ahmad Ansari held the six accused persons guilty, and sentenced them to 10 years of imprisonment, and also fined Rs 11,200 each, he added. PTI COR NAV RPA