Six get life imprisonment for honour killing in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 28 (PTI) A fast-track court in Muzaffarnagar has sentenced six individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in the honour killing of a woman, a government lawyer said on Wednesday.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on each convicted individual -- Farman, Nauana, Salman, Shadab, Sanawwer, and a second Farman, the lawyer said.

Judge Kamlapati of the fast-track court found them guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Four female accused were acquitted due to insufficient evidence, said Government Counsel Pradeep Kumar Sharma.

Farhana, who had married Shahid against her family's wishes, was murdered by her relatives. Farhana and Shahid had wed two months prior to the incident on June 28, 2023, in Alipur Aterna village under the Budhana Police Station in the district, he said.

The family opposed the marriage due to caste differences, he added. PTI COR KIS AS AS