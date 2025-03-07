Six get life imprisonment for killing man in 2018

Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane has sentenced six persons, including two elderly men, to life imprisonment for killing a man in 2018 following an altercation with him and his family at Ambarnath in the district.

Additional Sessions Judge-1, R G Waghmare, at Kalyan, delivered a 238-page judgment on March 6, convicting six accused for the murder of Dnyandeo Ragho Rane and the attempted killing of multiple family members.

The convicts, identified as Suresh Savlaram Mhatre (now 69), Ramesh Savlaram Mhatre (65), Pramod Ramesh Mhatre (32), Jitin Suresh Mhatre 37), Shatrukan Suresh Mhatre (40) and Darshan Suresh Mhatre, were held guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, attempted murder, unlawful assembly and rioting.

Special public prosecutor Sangeeta Phad told the court that on March 3, 2018, an altercation broke out over waste water flowing onto the road in front of the residence of the convicts. Soon, it turned violent with the Mhatres attacking the Rane family members.

The accused used an axe, a spade, iron rods, wooden logs and bricks to attack them.

The court noted that Pramod Mhatre delivered fatal axe blows to Dnyandeo Rane on his stomach, forehead, while his family members Datta Rane, Ananta Rane, Jignu Rane, Gurunath Rane and Nana Rane, suffered severe injuries.

A Y Patki and Adv. GB Chavan defended the accused persons and punched holes in the prosecution.

Giving the verdict, the court said the evidence leaves no room for doubt regarding the brutal and premeditated nature of the attack.

They convicts were sentenced to varying jail terms and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on each one of them.

The court said, "Violence in the name of minor disputes cannot be tolerated in a civilised society. The actions of the accused were deliberate, and justice demands exemplary punishment." PTI COR NP