Six get life imprisonment for killing pregnant woman in Maharashtra

Jalna, Dec 14 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Jalna has sentenced six persons, including four women, to life imprisonment for killing a 35-year-old pregnant woman over a property dispute in 2020.

Advertisment

District and sessions court judge V M Mohite passed the order on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each convict.

The victim, Heena Khan, was six months pregnant when she was murdered in Kazi Pura locality of Jalna city.

The court convicted Nilofar Zafar Khan (23), Nasima Zafar Khan (55), Arbaz Khan Zafar Khan (20), Ismail Ahmed Shah (38), Halima Bi (60) and Shabana Shah (30) and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Advertisment

According to government pleader Bharat Khandekar, the convicts are relatives of Heena Khan's first husband. They had a dispute with Heena over some property.

On August 9, 2020, the six convicts forced their way into the residence of Heena Khan's second husband Sayyed Majid Tamboli. They attacked Heena with rods, due to which she died on the spot. Tamboli also suffered injuries in the attack.

Later, a case was registered against the six assailants at the Sadar Bazar police station here.

During the trial, the government pleader sought stringent punishment for the accused.

Victim's husband Tamboli, medical officer R B Shejul and investigation officer Shivaji Nagve were witnesses in the case. PTI COR NP