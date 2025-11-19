Six get life imprisonment in 2022 murder case in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for a 2022 murder in the Sardhana area, officials said.

Special Judge Chandra Shekhar Mishra convicted six accused -- Ombeer, Satendra alias Pintu, Jitendra alias Pinka, Amandeep alias Anchit, Sainder Kaur and Preeti -- and sentenced them to life imprisonment under various sections of IPC, Additional District Government Advocate Neeraj Som said.

According to Som, Mahipal Singh, a resident of Chhabdia village under Sardhana police station limits, lodged an FIR on April 17, 2022 alleging that the six persons attacked him, his sons and other family members with sharp-edged weapons.

Som said Mahipal Singh’s son Sandeep sustained serious injuries in the assault and later died during treatment. A case of murder was registered in the matter. PTI COR ABN ABN KVK KVK