Six get three years in jail for tiger poaching in Maharashtra's Pench Reserve

Nagpur, Feb 2 (PTI) A court in Nagpur has sentenced six persons to three years in jail for tiger poaching in Pench Reserve.

Judicial First Class (JMFC), Ramtek, VC Vorani delivered the verdict on January 30, a release from Pench Tiger Reserve said.

The incident of tiger poaching using electric current took place in Pawani area of PTR on January 12, 2023, the release added.

"The investigation was completed under the guidance of then Field Director A Shreelakshmi and Dr Prabhunath Shukla, by Range Forest Officer Jayesh Tayade and Assistant Conservator of Forests Atul Devkar. During the proceedings, the court examined 10 witnesses, 113 documents, and 37 material exhibits," it said.

The release said the judgement is a strong message for wildlife protection.