Six held for attack on priest, Telangana CM, Union Ministers condemn incident

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the RSS, VHP and the BRS condemned the attack on the priest of famous Balaji temple at Chilkur here even as police arrested six persons in connection with the incident.

C S Rangarajan, the priest of the temple, was on February 7 attacked by a group of people claiming to be members of 'Rama Rajyam', a fringe group.

While the main accused and founder of the group, K Veer Raghava Reddy, was arrested on Sunday, five more accused were nabbed on Monday, police said.

About 20-25 people, clad in black uniforms, barged into the residence of Rangarajan, on February 7 and demanded that he support them financially and also recruit people for "Rama Rajyam Army" before assaulting him, they said.

The accused, Veer Raghava Reddy, floated "Rama Rajyam" in 2022 on the social media platforms and also runs a YouTube channel, police said.

The matter came to light on February 8 after Rangarajan complained to police, following which a case was registered, a police release said.

Revanth Reddy, who took serious note of the incident, spoke to Rangarajan over phone and also directed police officials to take stringent action against the culprits.

The chief minister asserted that such attacks on priests will not be tolerated, an official release said.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also spoke to Rangarajan to enquire about his well-being, while Pawan Kalyan described the incident as unfortunate.

"Spoke to Chilkur priest Shri @csranga garu over the phone yesterday to check on his well-being after the recent attack. Praying for his strength and assured him of any support needed," Kumar said in a post on 'X'.

In a statement, Kishan Reddy said Rangarajan, who gave up higher positions in life, is working with dedication to safeguard 'Sanatan Dharma' and providing spiritual guidance to devotees.

Observing that such attacks and threats have no place in a democracy, Reddy said the incident should be seen not as an attack on an individual but on 'Sanatan Dharma'.

He demanded that the concerned administration take tough action against the culprits and also take steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Strongly condemning the attack on Rangarajan, the Telangana Prant Prachar Pramukh of RSS Katta Raju Gopal hoped that the government would take steps to conduct a thorough probe and hand out tough punishment to the culprits.

RSS feels that the attack on Rangarajan, who played a key role in temples' protection movement, is not just an attack against an individual, but on the system of Archakas (priests) and temples which is connected to social values and Sanatan Dharma and on the "Hindu society", he said in a statement.

Noting that those who indulge in selfish acts under the guise of protection of 'Dharma' should not be spared, he said the RSS wants probe to be conducted as per law. Measures should be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents, he said.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other party leaders called on Rangarajan at his residence.

Alleging that the attack reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Rao demanded that the state government take tough action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the VHP described the attack on Rangarajan as an attack on the whole system of temples, Archakas (priests), social reforms and the "entire Hindu society".

The VHP's Telangana unit, in a statement, demanded that the government conduct a thorough investigation into the attack and take firm action against the anti-social elements behind the attackers and form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the purpose.

Temples Protection Movement Convenor and Rangarajan’s father, M V Soundararajan, issued a press statement on Sunday, alleging that a group claiming to be descendants of the Ikshvaku clan sought to establish Rama Rajya by forming private armies to punish those "who do not accept their mission or agenda." He stated that they had "misunderstood the concept of Constitutional Rama Rajya".

Soundararajan further alleged that since his son refused to associate with them, he was brutally assaulted.

The famous Chilkur Balaji Temple, on Hyderabad’s outskirts, is an ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Balaji.

Rangarajan is also famous for his reform measures like service to the under-privileged on different occasions. PTI SJR VVK GDK SJR KH