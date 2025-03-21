Six held for 'attacking' police during anti-drug operation in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 21 (PTI) Six people have been arrested for "assaulting" police officers on duty during an operation against drug peddling in Marangattupally, a small town in central Kerala, police said on Friday.

Three senior civil police officers (head constables) from Marangattupilly police station—Mahesh, Sharath, and Shyamkumar—sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

According to police, the attack occurred at around 7 pm on Thursday when a team arrived at the Bund Road area in Vayala Vellakkal, following reports from residents about a drug peddling gang operating in the locality.

With the situation escalating, more police officials were sent in, leading to the arrest of six youth.

Further investigations are underway.