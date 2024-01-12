Six held for committing theft in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar, Jan 12 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested six persons from Solapur for allegedly committing a theft in their jurisdiction, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The six allegedly broke into a house in Arnala in Palghar district on December 1, 2023, and stole valuables and Rs 25,000 in cash, the official said.

The Arnala Sagar police registered a case and began a probe.

Senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Crime Unit-III, Virar, said they were questioning the individuals in connection with another case when they learnt about their role in the theft at Arnala. PTI COR NR