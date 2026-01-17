Six held for group-clash in Odisha’s Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (PTI) Six people were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in a group clash in Odisha's Sundargarh town two days ago, a senior officer said.

Efforts are underway to identify others involved in the violence, Sundargarh Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nirmal Mohapatra said.

“The situation is now normal, and we’re closely monitoring...We urge the people of Sundargarh to remain calm. Six people have so far been arrested from the Sundargrah district," he said.

The clash broke out on Thursday following an altercation between two groups over some food items at the Regent market of Sundagarh town.

At least 12 people, including some police personnel, were injured in the violence.

Following the clash, the local administration had imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in the town.

However, the restrictions were lifted on Friday evening as the situation had improved in the area and normalcy returned in the western Odisha town.

Shops, other commercial establishments and educational institutions remained open on Saturday, he said.

However, as a preventive measure, about 20 platoons of police force continue to be deployed in the town. PTI BBM BDC