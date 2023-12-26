Six held for kidnapping 8-month-old baby in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Dec 26 (PTI) Six members of a child-lifting gang were arrested on Tuesday for kidnapping an eight-month-old baby from Tatanagar station here on December 14, a senior officer of Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The baby girl was sleeping with her parents, both ragpickers, outside the station when abductors came in a car and took her away, police said.

After her parents lodged a complaint at Tatanagar Railway Thana on December 16, SP (Railways) Rishav Jha formed a team to recover the kid and arrest the culprits.

The team with the help of CCTV footage and support of Seraikela-Kharswan district police zeroed in on the girl from one Sabita Hembram of Gamaria in Seraikela-Kharswan district on December 19, police added.

The SP said the six persons including five women were arrested from Bagbeda and Gamariah police station areas.

Addressing a press conference here, Jha said the arrest will expose many such cases in East Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan and adjoining districts, which have gone unreported.

The SP said the arrested persons were also involved in child-lifting incidents in Burmamines and Bagbeda police station areas. PTI BS MNB