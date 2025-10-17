Six held for kidnapping businessman, stealing Rs 80 lakh in gold, cash

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Six persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a businessman over a previous dispute related to a gold deal, a police official said on Friday.

The accused had confined him in a flat in Parel in central Mumbai. he said.

"The incident had occurred late evening on October 14 when the victim was standing near his building at Old Hanuman Gully at Lokmanya Tilak Marg area. A car stopped near him and three men and a woman alighted from it. They forced the man into the vehicle, took him to a flat in Parel and assaulted him over an old gold deal," the official said.

"The accused persons took 591 grams of gold worth Rs 76.23 lakh, a cheque of Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 15000 through UPI transfer from the victim, who was then allowed to go. Based on his complaint, we arrested Tarak Maiti (35), Raghunath Maiti (34), both jewellers in Navi Mumbai, Sewree based dog trainer Deepak Mahadik (45), Alka Mahadik (35), Rahul Dive (30) and Sunil Gorai (28)," he said.

They have been charged with kidnapping and other offences and remanded in police custody till October 18, the LT Marg police station official said.

Gold and other items have been recovered, he added. PTI DC BNM