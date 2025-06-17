Six held for killing woman on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jun 17 (PTI) Six people were arrested on Tuesday on the charge of killing a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said.

Three of the arrested people are relatives of the victim.

The accused persons, including a woman, killed Mongro Munda on the night of June 12 by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon after calling her out of her house, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

The SP said the victim's father-in-law Soyna Munda (66) and her sister-in-law Dolly Munda (31) had suspicion that Mongro was practising black magic.

Soyna, Dolly and a distant brother-in-law of Mongro hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her and hired three killers for Rs 2 lakh to execute the plan.

The police registered a case under BNS on the statement of Mongro's husband Pandu Munda.

The accused were remanded to judicial custody by a court. PTI BS NN