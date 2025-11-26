Six held for marijuana smuggling

Nagpur, Nov 26 (PTI) An office-bearer of a ruling party and five others were arrested for allegedly selling ganja illegally in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Police seized 33 kg of ganja with an estimated value of Rs 6.72 lakh in Katol city after raiding a building, officials said.

Police said the consignment of marijuana was transported from Balangir in Odisha in a pick-up vehicle.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused were remanded to police custody till December 3. PTI COR NSK