Six held for murdering 72-year-old kin in Beed over property dispute

Beed, Oct 13 (PTI) Six persons were arrested for allegedly murdering their 72-year-old kin over a property dispute in Beed district, a police official said on Monday.

Chhabu Devkar, a resident of Loni (Syedmeer) in Ashti tehsil, died after he was attacked on Saturday evening with a sickle and iron rods by his three nephews and their wives, the Ambhora police station official said.

"The family members have been embroiled in a boundary wall and pipeline dispute for several days. One such argument ended in Devkar sustaining serious injuries. He died in a hospital in Ahilyanagar on Sunday afternoon. His son was also assaulted," the official said.

Those held in the case are Ramdas Devkar, Rahul Devkar, and Santosh Devkar, along with their wives Kavita Devkar, Manisha Devkar , and Lata Devkar, he added. PTI COR BNM