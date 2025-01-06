Six held for murdering four persons in MP's Singrauli

Singrauli (MP), Jan 6 (PTI) Police have arrested five persons and detained a minor boy for allegedly killing four men and dumping their bodies in a septic tank of a house in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on January 4, an official said on Monday.

A senior police officer said a property dispute with one of the slain persons triggered the crime. While three men were shot dead, another was attacked with a rod and strangled to death.

The four bodies were found dumped on Saturday evening in the septic tank of a house under Bargawan police station limits, 30 km from the Singrauli district headquarters, police said.

"The slain men partied for three days to celebrate New Year in the house owned by Suresh Prajapati ( who was also killed)," said Deputy Inspector General Saket Pandey.

On January 3, the main accused Raja Rawat hosted a party for the four men at Prajapati's house.

"After they consumed liquor, he called his five aides, who entered the house from the back door. Rakesh Singh aka Sonu (24), Suresh Prajapati (30) and Karan Sahu (32) were shot dead, while Joginder Mahto (33) was attacked with a rod and strangled to death," the police officer said.

Rawat bore a grudge against Joginder Mahto over property, which led to the incident. Other men were killed because the accused believed they supported Mahto, he said.

Police seized a country-made pistol and four live cartridges from the possession of the accused, he said.

The arrested men are identified as Raja Rawat (25), Buddha Sen (20), Harishchandra Saket (21), Rohit Saket (21), and Neeraj Saket (19), while a minor was detained. PTI COR ADU NSK