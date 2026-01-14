Six held for performing car stunts on Gurugram road

Gurugram, Jan 14 (PTI) Police have arrested six people after a video purportedly showing them performing stunts on the roof of an SUV while driving surfaced online, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Shaukeen (33), Manish (32), Lokesh (24), Subhash (39), Vikas (29) and Saleem (35), police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night on Sector-85 Road when a man riding behind the offending vehicle made the video of the stunts being performed by the accused. It showed one of the accused coming out of the window of a black Scorpio and climbing onto the roof of the moving vehicle. He was later joined by other companions.

The video was widely shared on social media, and an FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station on Monday.

The accused were arrested on Tuesday. "During interrogation, the accused revealed that Shaukeen works in Daulatabad as a building material dealer, and the other accused also works in the building material business," the Gurugram police spokesperson said.

The accused were returning from a party and were going to Shaukeen's office in Daulatabad in his car when they performed stunts on the expressway. Further investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.