Six held for robbing man on pretext of offering escort services in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 13 (PTI) Six people, including two women, were arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man here on the pretext of offering him escort services, police said on Sunday.

The man allegedly used contact information he found online to get escort services on Saturday, they said.

According to Gurugram Police, a man filed a complaint that he booked a hotel room in Chakkarpur to spend the night. He found several escort services online and contacted the number via WhatsApp.

After some time, a car came near the hotel and he got into it. As soon as he sat in the car, those sitting inside asked him for money. When he refused, they beat him up, he said in his complaint.

"There were four men and two women in the car. After beating me, they took my mobile phone and asked for the password. After getting the password, they transferred money online and ran away, leaving me on the road," he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 29 police station. Police said Muskan from Uttarakhand, Lalita from Uttar Pradesh, and Saurabh Arora, Pradeep Meena, Sonu Chaudhary and Jai Prakash Sharma from Rajasthan were arrested late night on Saturday from the Sector 39 area.

"We have recovered a car and a knife from the possession of the accused, which were used in the crime. A case of robbery has already been registered against accused Pradeep Meena in Gurugram," a spokesperson of Gurugram Police said, adding that the accused are being questioned further. PTI COR SKY SKY