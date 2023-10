Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) The police on Sunday arrested six persons from Maharashtra’s Thane district for taking out a religious procession without seeking permission from the authorities, an official said.

Riding motorbikes, the six took out the religious procession in Kalyan on Friday, the official said.

Acting on a complaint, the police registered a case against the accused for defying regulations and arrested them, the official added.