Six held for theft of steel bars in Palghar

Palghar, Nov 12 (PTI) Police have arrested six gang members for allegedly stealing steel bars from construction suppliers in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the accused on Tuesday while they were transferring steel bars from two trucks into a tempo in the Vasai area, they said.

The consignment was being transported from a company in Wada to a firm in Nalasopara when the accused tried to steal it.

"We immediately set up a trap and caught the accused red-handed while they were transferring the material into a tempo," Vasai crime unit's senior police inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.

The police seized stolen steel bars weighing 1,200 kg, valued at around Rs 60,000, four mobile phones and some cash from the accused, he said.

Those arrested included a steel trader and three drivers, the police added. PTI COR GK