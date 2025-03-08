Six held for trying to sell pangolin in Jalna

Jalna, Mar 8 (PTI) Six persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to sell a pangolin for Rs 30 lakh in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a forest department official said.

Pangolins, which are scaly anteaters, are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, which gives them the highest level of protection. Their scales and meat are used in traditional medicine, which makes them lucrative targets of poaching and international trafficking.

The six persons were held from Mantha Chauffuly following a tip-off, which was confirmed by a decoy customer, forest department official KD Nagargoje said. PTI COR BNM