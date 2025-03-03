Six held for vehicle theft in Noida

Noida, Mar 3 (PTI) Six members of an auto theft gang were arrested in Gautam Buddha Nagar district here, police said on Monday.

Seven stolen cars have been recovered from their possession, they said.

A team was checking vehicles near Sector 76 Metro Station late Sunday night when they signalled a car to stop, but instead of stopping the passengers inside allegedly opened fire on the police team, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

In retaliatory firing, one of them, identified as Sonu (27), suffered a bullet injury in his leg, he said.

In the meantime, two others -- Pawan Kumar (31) of Hapur and Raghuvansh (27) of Meerut -- tried to flee but were nabbed by the police team, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the arrested criminals disclosed the names Gurmeet Singh (55) and Amit (35) of Delhi and Satish (40) of Sonipat in Haryana and the three were arrested, he said.

The police have recovered seven cars stolen from various places, some car parts, three electronic devices used in car theft and illegal weapons from the arrested men, the DCP said. PTI COR NB