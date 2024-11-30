Six held from Haridwar for youth's murder in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested six persons from Haridwar for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 21-year-old youth in the Mundka area of Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Bharat was fatally stabbed at Mundka in outer Delhi on November 27 following which two teams were formed to crack the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Sachin Sharma, said.

During probe, police got a tip-off that the accused were hiding in Haridwar. Subsequently, a raid was conducted which led to the arrest of all six accused persons identified as Lucky alias Kala, Kapil Dev, Ashish alias Burger, Asif alias Chiddi, Akash alias Sachin, and Prince, the DCP said.

"After interrogation, blood-stained clothes and two knives used in the crime were recovered on their instance," Sharma said.

It is believed that a personal enmity between Bharat and the accused led to the murder, the officer added. PTI ALK ARI