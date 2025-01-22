Six held in Assam for uploading cow slaughter video on social media

Guwahati, Jan 22 (PTI) Six people were arrested for allegedly sharing a video of cow slaughter on social media from Assam's Kamrup district, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior official said that the six youths from Chhaygaon area went for a picnic a few days ago and slaughtered a cow.

"They made a video of it and shared it on Instagram. We received a complaint and a case was registered at Hatigaon police station in Guwahati," he added.

The FIR was registered under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, the official said.

The accused were apprehended from Chhaygaon area and legal proceedings have been initiated, he added.

Consumption of beef is not illegal in Assam, but The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, bans cattle slaughter and sale of beef in areas where Hindus, Jains and Sikhs are in a majority and in areas within a five-km radius of a temple or satra (Vaishnavite monastery). PTI TR NN