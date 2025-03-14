Six held in Maharashtra's Nashik for transporting suspected beef

Nashik, Mar 14 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested six men in Maharashtra's Nashik city after they were found transporting around 500 kilograms of suspected beef in a car, officials said.

The police took the action based on a tip-off, they said.

"The police had received information that some people were transporting beef in a car, following which a trap was laid in Khode Nagar area of the city," an official said.

The car was intercepted and around 500 kilograms of beef worth Rs 3.50 lakh was recovered from the vehicle, he said.

Six accused, identified as Shahrukh Nisar Pinjari (29), Sameer Khaleel Sheikh (25), Ayan Jabbar Sheikh (19), Asif Hussain Qureshi (36), Huzaif Umarsahab Qureshi (26) and Arman Ismail Sheikh (30), were placed under arrest, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act at the Mumbai Naka police station.

The Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act prohibits the transport or export of cow, bull or bullock for slaughter and also prohibits the purchase, sale, disposal or possession of their meat. PTI COR NP