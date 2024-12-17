Six held, minor detained for robbing woman in Thane district

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) Six persons were arrested, and a minor was detained for allegedly robbing a 45-year-old woman of foreign currency and Rs 1 lakh cash in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Officials of the Thane crime branch's anti-extortion cell arrested the accused on Saturday in connection with the crime that occurred on December 5, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said the victim was travelling to the airport in a cab when the accused waylaid the vehicle on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, posing as police and customs officials.

He said the accused allegedly forcibly opened the door of the cab, pulled out two bags containing 50,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 11.29 lakh) and Rs 1 lakh cash and fled the scene.

Advertisment

The police registered a case under sections 310(2) (dacoity), 309(6) (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Arms Act and Bombay Police Act.

Based on technical and intelligence inputs, the police zeroed in on the accused, including a woman and a minor, and managed to recover the entire stolen amount, the official said. PTI COR ARU