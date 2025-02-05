Six held over clash during cricket match in Thane

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) An on-field dispute during a cricket match devolved into a violent fight in Thane, resulting in the arrest of six persons, including a Yuva Sena office-bearer, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Kopri area of the city on Tuesday night during a cricket tournament organised to mark the birthday of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who represents the Kalyan constituency in Thane district.

Siddhesh Abhange of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and the MP’s father Eknath Shinde, was the main organiser of the event.

According to Kopri police, it all started after some players disagreed with the umpire’s decisions, leading to a heated argument with the tournament organisers. The dispute soon spiralled out of control, and both parties resorted to physical violence.

“The disagreement over match proceedings quickly turned into a full-fledged clash,” said a senior police official, citing the complaint lodged by some players. The complaint claims that the other side used knives to attack them, he said.

After being alerted, the local police arrived at the ground and controlled the situation. Police have arrested six persons, Abhange, the official said, adding that the organisers have also filed a complaint against the players.

Police are going through CCTV footage to verify the claims that some individuals were armed with knives during the fight.

“So far, we have not found any CCTV footage showing knives being used. The investigation is still ongoing,” said an official from the Kopri police station. PTI COR NR