Six held under Gangster Act for Noida student's kidnap, murder

Noida, Aug 13 (PTI) Six men accused of kidnapping and murdering a private university student in this Uttar Pradesh district were arrested under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, police said on Tuesday.

Dadri SHO Sujeet Upadhyay said accused Rachit Nagar, Sushant, Sumit, Shivam, Shashikant and Shubham Chaudhary were arrested under the law on Monday.

The accused had allegedly kidnapped Yash Mittal, a student of Bennett University in Dadri, in February and took him to Gajraula in Amroha district where they murdered him.

On February 27, Pradeep Mittal lodged a report at Dadri police station that the accused had kidnapped his son Yash Mittal and demanded a ransom of Rs 6 crore.

The police arrested some people and recovered the student's body based on their information.

The accused had called Yash Mittal on the pretext of a party and took him to Gajraula where they drank together, a police officer said.

After a quarrel, the accused allegedly strangled Yash Mittal to death and buried his body in a pit. His body was recovered from the farm of Hrithik, an accused in the case, the officer added. PTI COR SZM