Six held with mephedrone worth Rs 1 cr in Thane

Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) Six persons have been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Thane Crime Branch allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 1 crore, an official said on Friday.

The probe into the network began with the arrest of one Sachin Subash Chavan from Kapurbawdi on October 7, assistant inspector Sunil Tarmale said.

"His interrogation led to four further arrests. We then traced the sixth person in the network, identified as Ravi Dagur, to Rajasthan. We seized 34 grams of mephedrone from him and 922 grams from his house. The total haul is worth Rs 1 crore," Tarmale said.

The case has further Rajasthan links which are being probed, he added. PTI COR BNM