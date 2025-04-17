Six higher judicial services officers to take oath as Allahabad HC judges on Friday

Prayagraj, Apr 17 (PTI) Six new judges belonging to higher judicial services (HJS) take oath as judges of the Allahabad High Court on Friday in the courtroom of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, with all the judges present in Prayagraj.

The six judges to take the oath are Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Anil Kumar, Sandeep Jain, Avnish Saxena, Madan Pal Singh and Harvir Singh.

With this, the number of judges, including the chief justice, in the Allahabad High Court will reach 88 against the sanctioned strength of 160 judges.

Allahabad High Court Registrar General Rajiv Bharti informed that the swearing-in ceremony in the courtroom of the chief justice will take place on Friday at 10 am and accordingly, the courts will sit at 11 am. PTI COR RAJ KSS KSS