Six hold dharna atop water tank in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) In a dramatic protest over an alleged land dispute, three women and as many men climbed a water tank in the Pratap Nagar area of Jaipur on Sunday.

The protestors, claiming to be plot owners under the Shri Jagdish Dham Yojana, accused officials of obstructing possession of their land.

While the men descended after some time, the women continued their sit-in atop the tank until they were persuaded to come down in the night.

The protestors alleged that Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater's Deputy Mayor Puneet Karnawat and three others were involved in preventing them from taking possession of their land.

"They are deliberately creating hurdles despite us having rightful ownership," one of the protestors alleged.

Deputy Mayor Karnawat termed the entire episode a "pre-planned conspiracy." "The protesters are using forged documents to mislead others and are attempting illegal occupation," he claimed.

Police and civil defence teams were present during the protest. Police have assured them of an impartial investigation. PTI SDA SKY SKY