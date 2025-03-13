Six hospitals coming up in Gandhinagar LS seat to provide affordable healthcare to people: Shah

Ahmedabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that six hospitals being set up in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat will provide affordable healthcare services to local people closer to their homes.

While a 500-bed hospital is coming up in Sanand town near Ahmedabad, one government-run hospital each will be constructed in Kalol town of Gandhinagar and on the border of his constituency, he said.

Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar parliamentary seat, said this while virtually addressing a gathering after launching a host of projects for his constituency.

The Union minister inaugurated a newly constructed railway overbridge on Sanand-Kadi road via video link, and also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for two flyovers coming up on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway connecting Ahmedabad with the state capital.

Several parts of Ahmedabad district, including Sanand and Bavla talukas, are part of the Gandhinagar seat.

"The central government has approved a 500-bed hospital in Sanand. Though it was meant only for the factory workers of the surrounding areas, our government decided to extend its benefit to every citizen living in Sanand and Bavla talukas," Shah said in his virtual address.

A new civil hospital, coming up on the border of Gandhinagar constituency, will be as large as the existing civil hospital in Ahmedabad city, he added.

In addition, a 300-bed government hospital is also coming up in Kalol town of Gandhinagar, Shah said.

"Kalol will also get a 500-bed private hospital soon. Moreover, two trust-run hospitals are also coming up in Bavla and Gandhinagar. Once these hospitals become operational, people of this constituency will not have to go to Ahmedabad, as they will get affordable healthcare within 20 km of their homes," Shah said. PTI PJT PD NP